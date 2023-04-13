3 trends driving the push toward value-based care

Ready or not, value-based care is coming to a healthcare facility near you.

Here are three trends behind the push toward value-based care, according to an April 5 article from Definitive Healthcare:

Government programs and incentives

The U.S. government is making an effort to shift toward value-based care. For example, CMS has implemented eight valued-based programs since 2008. The goal of these programs is to reward providers for the quality of care they provide Medicare patients rather than the number of patients they treat.

Private payers including Humana, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and MVP Health Care have also implemented value-based contracting and care agreements focusing on chronic disease management.

Advancements in technology

Technology such as telehealth, electronic health records, artificial intelligence and machine learning are all helping healthcare move away from fee-for-service models.

Telehealth reduces overhead costs and can save patients, providers and payers money. EHRs streamline data collection and allow for simplified collaboration between providers. AI and machine learning can cut costs by automating repetitive tasks and improve patient experience by helping providers anticipate adverse health outcomes.

The power of data

With so many ways to collect data, physicians today have a lot to work with to refine their processes and become more efficient. This data can be used to identify trends, patterns, cost-saving opportunities and ways to improve care quality.