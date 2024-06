St. Louis-based SSM Health broke ground on an outpatient center in Sun Prairie, Wis.

The 90,000-square-foot facility will offer outpatient orthopedic surgical care as well as eye care services, according to a June 4 news release.

The new center will alleviate rising constraints at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis., and allow for more timely care.

Sun Prairie Outpatient Center is expected to open in 2025, the release said.