Northern Regional to open North Carolina medical office building

Northern Regional Hospital is opening a new, 25,000-square-foot medical office building in Mount Airy, N.C., that will house its family medicine, gastroenterology, general surgery and urology practices, according to an Aug. 28 report from The Pilot.

The new building will accommodate 18 physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners and 50 clinical and support staff.

Each of the four specialties will have its own dedicated space within the building. The building will open in phases, with Northern Family Medicine opening Sept. 11, Northern Gastroenterology and Northern General Surgery opening Sept. 18, and Northern Urology opening Oct. 9.