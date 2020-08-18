New facility to house surgery center affiliated with HCA hospital

A new facility in Portsmouth, N.H., will be home to Portsmouth Regional Ambulatory Surgery Center, according to BBL Construction Services, a company involved in the project.

The medical office building and surgery center will occupy 11,000 square feet. BBL Construction is preparing to begin work on the facility's concrete foundations.

Affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Ambulatory Surgery Center offers ENT, gynecology, orthopedic, ophthalmology and podiatry procedures. Portsmouth Regional Hospital is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

