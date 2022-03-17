New ASC will fill gap between Tennessee metro areas

Dickson Medical Associates is planning to open an outpatient surgery center in Dickson, Tenn., allowing patients to get outpatient surgeries without having to travel far, the Dickson Post reported March 17.

Dickson Medical Associates COO Jerry Churchwell said there are no ambulatory surgery centers between Nashville and Jackson, which means patients have to travel to receive outpatient surgical procedures.

Mr. Churchwell said the facility's surgical services will include orthopedics, general surgery, endoscopy, ear, nose, and throat procedures, urology, outpatient vascular services, podiatry and breast biopsies.

Construction for the center is scheduled to begin in May 2022 and is expected to open in summer 2023.