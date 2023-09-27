Mary Lanning Healthcare cuts ribbon on medical office building

Mary Lanning Healthcare cut the ribbon on a new medical office building in Hastings, Neb., that will host nine specialties, including pulmonology, orthopedics and family medicine, according to a Sept. 26 report from NBC affiliate KSNB.

It will also house the system's school of nursing, which has been closed since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With some of our physicians, especially orthopedics, when we have our orthopedic surgeons over here, instead of driving across town if they're needed they just have a quick walk over to the hospital," Mark Callahan, COO of Mary Lanning, told KSNB. "Check their patients, do their surgeries and come back and see patients in the clinics."

Having a nursing school back in the area also allows local private practices to recruit nursing students. The school will bring 30 new nursing students to the area every semester.

Hastings Family Care plans to move into the building Oct. 9 with other specialties following through December.