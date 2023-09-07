Indiana Joint Replacement Institute breaks ground on $28M center

The Indiana Joint Replacement started construction on its $28 million surgery center in Noblesville, Ind., according to a Sept. 6 report by The Hamilton County Reporter.

The 40,000-square-foot hip and knee replacement facility will include an ASC with four operating rooms, a hip and knee orthopedic clinic with 20 exam rooms, a research gait lab and an education and research conference center.

The center is expected to be completed in early 2025.

The Indiana Joint Replacement also has Terre Haute and Fort Wayne locations in Indiana and another location opening soon in Naples, Fla., the report said.