Illinois surgery center expands, remodels

Springfield (Ill.) Clinic's Peoria Surgery Center has plans to open later in 2023, the Peoria Journal Star reported Sept. 14.

The building where the new surgery center is opening previously housed Peoria Day Surgery Center. The facility is being expanded and remodeled to include four operating rooms and six private rooms for patients.

The center will be the first ASC in Peoria, Ill., to have the Da Vinci surgical robot, Steven Tsoraides, MD, one of the physicians opening the center, told the Peoria Journal Star.