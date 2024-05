Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health is opening a medical office building in a recently shuttered Gold's Gym, according to a May 13 report from ABC affiliate WLOS.

The Asheville, N.C.-based facility will become a 26-bed cancer-focused facility. Novant also recently purchased a 24-acre plot of land in Asheville to construct the Novant Health Asheville Medical Center.

The health system did not give a tentative start date for the gym's renovation, according to the report.