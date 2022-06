The Frantz EyeCare and Frantz Cosmetic Center, which is also the future site of an ASC, has been completed in Fort Myers, Fla., Naple News reported June 11.

The two-story, 60,000-square-foot Frantz EyeCare offers 44 exam lanes, a diagnostic center, Lasik suite and a cosmetic treatment center.

Frantz Eyecare will also house the Suncoast Surgery Center, an ASC with four operating rooms and four laser suites slated to open in June.