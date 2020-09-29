Duke, UNC, independent surgery center all seek approval for new developments

Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health, Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Rex Healthcare and Fayetteville, N.C.-based Valleygate Surgery Center are all seeking state approval for surgery center projects, the Triangle Business Journal reports.

Duke Health is seeking approval to build an $11.7 million ASC in Garner, N.C. If approved, the surgery center would have one operating room and two procedure rooms.

UNC Rex wants to build a $14 million orthopedic surgery center in Garner, N.C. The center would have two operating rooms and two procedure rooms, and would be developed as a joint venture with Raleigh Orthopedic.

Valleygate Surgery Center would develop a $2.3 million surgery center. The center would have an operating room and three procedure rooms.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Wake County would need three more operating rooms built by 2022 to accommodate demand.

