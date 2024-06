Ground has been broken on a 60,000-square-foot medical office building in Drexel Hill, Pa., according to a June 17 report from The Daily Record.

The three-story Drexeline Medical Office Building is under construction by Maryland-based firm MCB Real Estate. It is expected to be open in the second quarter of 2025.

The facility is already 100% leased to Delaware County Human Services and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.