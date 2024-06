A 48,000-square-foot medical office building has opened in Buckeye, Ariz. A ribbon-cutting for the new facility was held on June 12.

The new facility has been opened by real estate company Hammes, which began construction on the Buckeye Medical Plaza in 2023, according to a June 20 press release.

Eight tenants will be practicing out of the new facility, providing primary care, lab, physical therapy, women's care, pediatric Autism, podiatry, oral surgery and dental care.