Which physicians are seeing the highest pay jumps? 

Primary care physicians saw their pay jump more than 14% from 2019 to 2023, according to the Medical Group Management Association's "Provider Compensation and Productivity Data Report" released May 28.

The report included 2023 data from more than 211,000 physicians and advanced practice providers.

Here's how physician specialty total compensation has evolved:

Primary care physician total compensation:

2022-2023 change: 4.4%

2019-2023 change: 14.3%

Surgical specialist physician total compensation:

2022-2023 change: 4.4%

2019-2023 change: 10.3%

Nonsurgical specialist physician total compensation:

2022-2023 change: 1.8%

2019-2023 change: 6.1%

APP total compensation:

2022-2023 change: 6.5%

2019-2023 change: 16.2%