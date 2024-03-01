Where are small businesses booming? 

Here are three recent breakdowns of where small businesses are booming or slated to boom in 2024:

The 10 best states to start a business, according to personal finance site WalletHub:

1. Utah

2. Georgia

3. Florida

4. Idaho

5. Nevada

6. Arizona

7. Colorado

8. Texas

9. North Carolina

10. Tennessee





The 11 states that may see a small business boom in 2024, according to a report from business information site The Small Business Blog:

1. Utah

2. Arizona

3. Colorado

4. New York

5. Nevada

6. Nebraska

7. Georgia

8. Oregon

9. (tie) Pennsylvania

9. (tie) Texas

10. Missouri

The five states with the lowest labor costs, according to WalletHub:

1. Mississippi

2. West Virginia

3. Arkansas

4. Louisiana

5. New Mexico