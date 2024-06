What Tenet's highest-paid execs earned in the last 5 years

The highest-paid executives of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, saw a base salary jump but a total compensation decline.

Here is what the two highest-paid Tenet executives earned since 2019:

Saum Sutaria, MD, CEO and executive chair

2023: $18.5 million, including a base salary of $1.5 million

2022: $24.3 million, including a base salary of $1.4 million

2021: $18.7 million, including a base salary of $1.15 million

2020: $8.58 million, including a base salary of $1 million

2019: $8.6 million, including a base salary of $961,539

Dan Cancelmi, CFO and executive vice president

(Sun Park became CFO in 2024)

2023: $9.3 million, including a base salary of $750,000

2022: $3.6 million, including a base salary of $750,000

2021: $9.4 million, including a base salary of $686,575

2020: $7.2 million, including a base salary of $641,385

2019: $5.1 million, including a base salary of $618,000

2018: $3 million, including a base salary of $618,000