The new age of 'super-sized' ASCs

Les Jebson, regional administrator at Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health, joined Becker's to discuss the biggest ASC growth opportunities.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for clarity and length.

Question: What are the biggest opportunities for ASC growth right now?

Les Jebson: The growth opportunities for single- or dual-specialty ASCs is well documented — these correlate naturally with the aging of a population (eyes, joints, spine, etc.). Noting geographic and market specific variations, I think that the growth opportunities are already being absorbed into mature ASCs. What I think you're going to see next are super-sized ASC facilities designed to leverage economies of scale and incorporate lower acuity-complexity cases. Advanced information technology/analytics will drive what procedures are performed in which care setting. Indirectly, this will influence growth rates.