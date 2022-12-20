The major benefits of physician ASC ownership

Control and convenience are two major benefits to physician ownership of ASCs, according to the most recent data from Advancing Surgical Care.

Here are the two benefits to physician ownership, according to the report.

1. Control

Physician ownership allows for control over both the clinical environment and the quality of care to patients. Physicians can focus on a small number of procedures, intensify control processes and allow for the patients to bring concerns directly to the physician operator.

Unlike hospital settings, where administrators often lack knowledge about individualized patients, physician operators have direct knowledge about each case.

2. Convenience

Physician ownership can alsoreduce patient wait times and allow for specialization, according to the report. ASCs serve fewer patients than hospitals and are highly specialized, so they have more fluidity than hospitals to exercise control over scheduling and strategies.