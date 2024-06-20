The highest-paid health system CEO

The Wall Street Journal named one health system CEO in its ranking of S&P 500 CEO pay released May 21.

The Journal pulled data on more than 400 companies from MyLogIQ, a provider of public-company data, and found that median total compensation for half of CEOs at those large companies reached a record of at least $15.7 million in 2023.

Here's what you need to know about the highest-paid healthcare CEO:

1. Samuel Hazen, CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, was $21.32 million in 2023.

2. Mr. Hazen was appointed CEO in 2019 after having served as president and COO since 2016. He also serves on the board of directors for the Nashville Health Care Council, Federation of American Hospitals and the HCA Healthcare Foundation.

3. HCA Healthcare employs 38,000 active physicians and 94,000 registered nurses.

4. HCA includes 182 hospitals, 150 ASCs and 2,300 care sites, including freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, walk-in clinics and physician clinics.

5. HCA Healthcare Surgery Ventures, the company's ASC arm, employs more than 3,400 physicians.