Surgery Center of Southern Oregon takes Top Workplace honor

The Oregonian recognized 95 workplaces in its "Top Workplaces 2020" honors, including Surgery Center of Southern Oregon in Medford.

The Oregeonian surveyed employees of nominated workplaces with at least 35 employees.

Surgery Center of Southern Oregon was one of 45 small employers to receive an honor. It received a Top Workplace honor in 2019 as well.

The center was established in 1997. It is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

