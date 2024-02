SCA Health seeks ASC administrators at 11 facilities

SCA Health is seeking multiple administrators to lead its ASCs nationwide.

Here are 11 open positions:

1. Administrator at Oregon Outpatient Surgery Center in Portland.

2. CEO/facility administrator at SurgiCare of Central Jersey in Watchung, N.J.

3. CEO/facility administrator at Dry Creek Surgery Center in Englewood, Colo.

4. CEO/facility administrator at Texas Health Total Joint Center in Fort Worth.

5. CEO/facility administrator at MemorialCare Surgery Center Laguna Woods (Calif.).

6. CEO/facility administrator at Preston Plaza Surgery Center in Dallas.

7. CEO/facility administrator at AmSurg Surgery Center in Joliet, Ill.

8. CEO/facility administrator at Huntingdon Valley (Pa.) Surgery Center.

9. CEO/facility administrator at Surgery Center at Kissing Camels in Colorado Springs, Colo.

10. CEO/facility administrator at Ontario (Calif.) Advanced Surgery Center.

11. CEO/facility administrator at Advanced Surgery Center of Clifton (N.J.).