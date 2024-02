Christa Blumenshine has been appointed CFO of Westchester, Ill.-based ASC management company Regent Surgical Health, according to a Feb. 1 LinkedIn post.

Ms. Blumenshine has more than 27 years of healthcare experience and most recently served as CFO of AmeriVet Veterinary Partners, according to her LinkedIn page.

Founded in 2001, Regent is the largest private ASC management company in the U.S., with 21 surgery center partners.