Physician Partners, a primary care platform, named Goran Jankovic CFO effective on June 27, the company said.

Mr. Jankovic has over 20 years of corporate finance and operational leadership expertise, including 15 years in the healthcare sector.

Prior to his latest role, Mr. Jankovic served as an advisor to the CEO at a value-based care provider organization. Previously, Mr. Jankovic was the senior vice president of corporate finance and treasurer of WellCare Health Plans.