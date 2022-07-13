Optum's exec shakeup: 6 leaders leave in 1 month 

Six executives have left UnitedHealth Group's Optum, which owns and operates Deerfield, Ill.-based ASC management company SCA Health, in the last month.

Some of the former positions overlapped with work at UnitedHealthcare and brands under the Optum name.

1. Denise Zamore,former deputy general counsel at Optum, was appointed as Austin, Texas-based Agilon Health's first chief legal officer and secretary of its board of directors. At Optum, she oversaw coordination and management of legal, regulatory and compliance matters for all business lines at UnitedHealthcare.

2. Burger King named Thibault Roux as chief digital officer in the U.S. and Canada. Previously, he was senior vice president of digital at Optum and vice president of product, experience & accessibility at UnitedHealthcare.

3. Randall Fitzpatrick, former vice president of government programs actuarial advisory at Optum, was named Orange, Calif.-based Alignment Healthcare's senior vice president of product. In his former role, he created solutions to support Medicare and Medicaid clients with financial valuation services, member retention and strategic market analyses.

4. Paymon Farazi, former chief product officer at UnitedHealth Group's OptumInsight, was named Dallas-based Signify Health's chief product officer. Dr. Farazi was a part of Optum's deal to bid on Change Healthcare for $13 billion and acquire Equian for $3.2 billion.

5. Matt Nyquis, former chief product officer and chief information officer for Optum's Center for Digital Health and chief information officer of population health, was named St. Louis Park, Minn.-based Lifespark's chief population health officer.

6. Matthew Grose, Optum's former chief engineer and vice president of software engineering, was appointed chief technology officer of Omcare, a digital health startup based in Burnsville, Minn.