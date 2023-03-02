Meet the CFOs of 6 ASC chains

The six largest ASC chains represent a combined network of 33,000 physicians and more than 1,000 locations.

Here are the CFOs of each ASC chain:

Owen Morris. CFO at USPI (Dallas): Mr. Morris joined USPI in May 2019. He now leads the financial operations for the largest ASC chain in the U.S. He is credited with leading several strategic initiatives, including the company's 2020 acquisition of 45 ASCs from SurgCenter Development.

Leslie Wachsman. CFO at SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.): Ms. Wachsman was appointed CFO in 2019 after serving as group vice president of finance. She also spent eight years as vice president of finance for CVS Health.

Dave Doherty. Executive Vice President and CFO at Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): Mr. Doherty was appointed CFO in February 2022. Previously, he spent 15 years in various leadership roles at Aetna.

William Rutherford. Executive Vice President and CFO at HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): Mr. Rutherford was named CFO in 2014. He assumed the role after serving as COO of HCA's Physician Services Group.

Penny Lindemann Smith. CFO at ValueHealth (Leawood, Kan.): Ms. Lindemann Smith has more than 20 years of experience working in finance. Before joining ValueHealth in 2021, she served as CFO of NPC International, the fifth largest restaurant operator in the U.S.

Sarah Belmont. CFO at AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.): Ms. Belmont joined AmSurg in 2021, bringing with her two decades of experience working in corporate finance. She previously served as senior vice president of financial planning and analysis for Brookdale Senior Living.