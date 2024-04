Saum Sutaria, MD, CEO of Tenet Healthcare, is the highest-paid executive at the company.

Dr. Sutaria assumed the role of CEO in September 2021, before which he was president and COO. He also serves as chair on Tenet's board of directors.

In 2023, Dr. Sutaria made $18,518,109 in total compensation. The amount includes his salary, stock awards, non-equity incentive plan compensation and other compensation.

Before joining Tenet in 2019, he worked at McKinsey & Company for nearly two decades.