Hearing aid specialists are the highest-paying job in healthcare that does not require a degree, according to a recent report from U.S. News and World Report.

Here are the highest-paid healthcare or healthcare support jobs that do not require a degree followed by their median salary:

Hearing aid specialist: $59,020 Surgical technologist: $55,960 Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurse: $54,620 Massage therapist: $49,860 Paramedic: $49,090