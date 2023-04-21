HCA Healthcare's highest-earning execs

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is one of the largest health systems in the United States.

Here are five top-earning executives, according to a proxy statement filed March 10. To determine the competitiveness of compensation for Michael McAlevey, who joined HCA as chief legal officer in early 2022, business management consulting firm Semler Brossy collected and reviewed data from the Willis Towers Watson Executive Compensation Database and Radford Global Compensation Database.

1. Samuel Hazen, CEO:

2021: $20.6 million

2022: $14.6 million

2. Michael McAlevey, senior vice president and chief legal officer:

2021: No data available

2022: $6.5 million

3. William Rutherford, executive vice president and CFO:

2021: $7.2 million

2022: $5.1 million

4. Charles Hall, president of national group:

2021: $5.6 million

2022: $5 million

5. Jon Foster, president of American group:*

2021: $6 million

2022: $4.1 million