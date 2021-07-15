DaVita, former CEO charged with colluding with Surgical Care Affiliates to stifle competition

Denver-based DaVita, an outpatient medical services provider specializing in dialysis and kidney care, has been indicted in connection with a collusion investigation involving Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates,the Justice Department said July 15.

A federal grand jury in Denver indicted DaVita and Kent Thiry, its former CEO, as co-conspirators with SCA to suppress competition for senior-level employees from February 2012 to July 2017. SCA was indicted in January for collusion with several other healthcare organizations, and the case is pending.

The indictment also alleges DaVita and Mr. Thiry made an agreement with another unnamed healthcare company to avoid soliciting DaVita's employees from April 2017 to June 2019.

The maximum penalty for DaVita is a $200 million fine, and Mr. Thiry faces up to 10 years in prison and a $2 million fine.