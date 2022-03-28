Competition heats up for ASC execs, and some offer $5K bonuses

More than 100 ASCs across the U.S. posted job listings for administrators on LinkedIn in the last month, and some affiliated with United Surgical Partners International are offering $5,000 sign-on bonuses.

ASC administrators are responsible for daily operations at surgery centers, managing clinical and business office teams. They work with physicians and corporate owners to execute each surgery center's strategic plan. In some cases, the business office functions include establishing pricing for procedures, furthering public relations and developing a method to track productivity.

ASC administrators earn $100,000-$119,000 on average, with leaders at the top of the payscale earning around $150,000, according to OR Manager. They often manage a budget of $3 million or more.

The report also noted around one-third of ASC administrators plan to leave their roles this year, largely due to burnout and dissatisfaction with pay, work culture and management. Surgery center administrators said bonuses, profit sharing and education reimbursement would be good retention strategies.