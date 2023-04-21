'ASCs are fighting against hospitals and travel agencies' for staffing, exec says

Liliana Lehmann, president of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Axis HealthCare Partners, joined Becker's to discuss smart ASC leadership.

Question: What are smart ASC leaders doing right now?

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Liliana Lehmann: The current environment can be disruptive to the organization's strategic planning. Leaders must take a step back and analyze the current structure of the organization they are running to make sure it is properly set to grow and expand. We need to understand that we are facing very different times post pandemic and must react accordingly. For example: