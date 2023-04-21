'ASCs are fighting against hospitals and travel agencies' for staffing, exec says

Liliana Lehmann, president of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Axis HealthCare Partners, joined Becker's to discuss smart ASC leadership.
Question: What are smart ASC leaders doing right now?
Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for brevity and clarity.
Liliana Lehmann: The current environment can be disruptive to the organization's strategic planning. Leaders must take a step back and analyze the current structure of the organization they are running to make sure it is properly set to grow and expand. We need to understand that we are facing very different times post pandemic and must react accordingly. For example:
- Efficient and effective staffing has always been essential to the success of the ASC. Leaders need to look for creative ways, besides wage increases, to keep and retain strong talent. ASCs are fighting against hospitals and travel agencies for a very limited pool of candidates. Leaders must realize that a revolving door cannot only be disruptive, but extremely costly.
- Control of the healthcare supply chain is imperative at a time when payers' reimbursements are mostly flat. Streamlining and automating a significant portion of the entire procurement process is an investment well worth it.
- Analyzing ASC specific value-based models mostly in the form of bundled payments as part of the organization's strategic plan.
- Understanding private equity groups acquisitions of not only ASCs but medical practices and how it affects your current ASC environment.