ASC Administrator of the Week Ethan Bing: 'An effective and diligent leader'

Ethan Bing, administrator of Houston-based Medical Colleagues of Texas, is Becker's administrator of the week.

The practice is an 11-provider, multispecialty clinic offering sports medicine, gastroenterology care and other services.

Mr. Bing has more than 15 years of industry experience, during which time he has worn many hats, including positions in healthcare operations, finance, IT and human resources. He recently shared insights on cost reduction strategies with Becker's, with tactics including staffing changes and the implementation of telehealth.

"Ethan is an effective and diligent leader with a vast understanding of the healthcare market and business operations. From our time working together, he demonstrated a dedicated commitment to find the best tools and solutions that would enable his practice to succeed," Tawny Hammett, PhD, a former colleague of Mr. Bing's, wrote on LinkedIn.



