ASC Administrator of the Week: Crystal Aigner

Crystal Aigner, BSN, RN, administrator of Surgical Suites of Coastal Virginia in Williamsburg and Sentara Port Warwick Ambulatory Surgery Center in Newport News, Va., is Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week.

Ms. Aigner has served in her position for more than four years and has more than 20 years of healthcare experience, holding leadership roles and serving as a nurse, according to her LinkedIn page. She also serves on the respective boards of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association and the Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses.

Ms. Aigner recently joined Becker's to share what makes her practice unique, touching on her staff's collaboration skills.

When asked what healthcare trend she is most wary of, Ms. Aigner told Becker's: "Anesthesia staffing. Rightfully so, there is a significant focus on nursing shortages. However, I don't believe there is enough national focus on anesthesia staffing."