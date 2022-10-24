Administrator of the week: Stephanie Kirby, a nurse with 'drive and worth ethic'

Stephanie Kirby, BSN, RN, is Becker's ASC administrator of the week.

Ms. Kirby serves as the administrator of Restoration Eye Care's Surgery Center at the Forum in Columbia, Mo., a position she has held for seven years.

Before taking on the role of administrator, Ms. Kirby worked as a nurse at multiple medical facilities in Columbia, in departments including surgery, oncology and more.

Timothy McGarity, MD, owner of the surgery center, told Becker's on Oct. 17 that Ms. Kirby is known for her drive and work ethic.

"[Ms.Kirby] is loved and respected by all employees, patients and family," he said. "I am so proud of who she is and feel immensely grateful to be lucky enough to work alongside someone of her caliber."