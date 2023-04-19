A CEO's key investment for ASC success 

Implementing new technology can help ASC leaders meet margins and streamline operations.

Emily Spooner, CEO of Pompano Beach-based South Florida Same Day Surgery Center, joined Becker's to discuss what smart ASC leaders are doing now.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Question: What are smart ASC leaders doing right now?

Emily Spooner: ASC leaders are currently facing a multitude of challenges and opportunities as we strive to provide high-quality care. One important area of focus for smart ASC leaders is implementing technology solutions. There is more technology available for ASCs than ever before. ASC leaders are investing in these new technologies to help them achieve their financial goals, manage their inventory more efficiently and streamline staffing operations.

Finally, smart ASC leaders are prioritizing staff engagement and satisfaction. These leaders recognize that an engaged and motivated staff member is more likely to provide high-quality care and positive patient outcomes. They invest in training and development programs, provide competitive compensation and benefits packages and foster a culture of teamwork and positive accountability.