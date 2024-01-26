5 ASCs hiring administrators

Here are five ASCs that posted job listings seeking administrators in the last month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Practices and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Nashville-based AMSURG is hiring an administrator at its Casa Colina Surgery Center in Pomona, Calif.

2. Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is seeking an administrator for its Physicians Pavilion Surgery Center in Smyrna, Tenn.

3. Magnolia Surgery Center in Westminster, Calif., is hiring an administrator.

4. Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health is looking to fill an administrator position at the Oregon Outpatient Surgery Center in Portland.

5. Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International is hiring an administrator at its Prince Frederick Surgery Center in Prince Frederick, Md.