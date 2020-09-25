14 U.S. billionaires who got rich in healthcare — HCA's Dr. Thomas Frist Jr. & more

Fourteen billionaires on the Forbes 400 ranking of America's richest people made their fortunes in healthcare, according to MedPage Today.

The 14 healthcare billionaires were worth a combined $66 billion-plus in 2020. Four have ties to Stryker.

Fourteen U.S. billionaires in healthcare, listed by rank on the Forbes 400 list, as well as the net worth of each:

Note: There was a tie for Nos. 91, 339 and 378.

42. Thomas Frist Jr., MD, founder of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare: $11.6 billion

45. Carl Cook, CEO of Cook Medical Group: $10.5 billion

91. Reinhold Schmieding, founder and CEO of Arthrex: $6.7 billion

91. Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD, inventor of the drug Abraxane, $6.7 billion

110. Ronda Stryker, vice chair of Stryker, $5.6 billion

170. John Brown, former CEO of Stryker, $4.3 billion

222. Jon Stryker, Stryker stakeholder, president and founder of the Arcus Foundation, $3.6 billion

278. Osman Kibar, PhD, CEO and founder of Samumed, $3 billion

339. Phillip Frost, chairman and CEO of Opko Health, $2.5 billion

339. Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD, CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, $2.5 billion

339. Pat Stryker, an heir to the Stryker fortune, philanthropist and founder of the Bohemian Foundation, $2.5 billion

359. Stewart Rahr, former president and CEO of Kinray, $2.3 billion

378. Robert Duggan, CEO and executive chairman of Summit Therapeutics, $2.2 billion

378. Alice Schwartz, co-founder of Bio-Rad Laboratories, $2.2 billion

