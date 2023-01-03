Here are 10 ASC leaders to know in 2023:

Brett Brodnax. President and CEO of United Surgical Partners International. Mr. Brodnax joined USPI in 1999 and has previously served as the senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer. Before joining USPI, Mr. Brodnax was an assistant vice president at Dallas-based Baylor Healthcare System, now known as Baylor Scott & White Health. He has served on several company boards including Ameripath, K2M and Emerus.

Owen Morris. CFO of USPI. Mr. Morris joined USPI in 2019 and also serves as treasurer of Tenet Healthcare, parent company of USPI. During his tenure at USPI, Mr. Morris has overseen some of the company's major acquisitions, including the acquisition of 45 ASCs from SurgCenter Development in 2020. Prior to joining USPI, he served as managing director of Goldman, Sachs & Co.

Peter Blach. COO of USPI. Prior to becoming COO of USPI, Mr. Blach served as a market president for USPI, where he was responsible for operations in North Texas and Houston. Before joining USPI in 2007, he was the vice president of operations for Innova Healthcare. Mr. Blach is one of the 10 company leaders on Tenet Healthcare's Diversity Council.

Margie Arion. Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of USPI. Ms. Arion serves as the senior vice president for Tenet Healthcare's talent management program and chief human resources officer of USPI, Tenet's Hospital Operations and Tenet Physician Resources. She has more than 30 years of human resource experience. Before joining Tenet in 2018, she served as chief human resources offices at Acosta and worked for 15 years at PepsiCo.

Caitlin Zulla. CEO of SCA Health. Ms. Zulla was named CEO of SCA Health, which recently rebranded from Surgical Care Affiliates, in 2019. Before joining SCA Health, she served as CFO and chief administration officer, responsible for 10 separate business functions at SCA, and as a financial and operational leader within Optum. Ms. Zulla previously served as senior vice president of revenue cycle services operations at MedAssets.

Mark Langston. Chief Development Officer of SCA Health. Mr. Langston joined SCA Health's operations 15 years ago and now leads the company's development team. Prior to joining SCA, he was senior vice president of operations for HealthMark Partners and area operations manager for HealthSouth.

Wyatt Decker, MD. CEO of Optum Health. Dr. Decker joined Optum in 2019; he oversees care delivery and ambulatory care capabilities of OptumCare, among other responsibilities. Prior to joining Optum, he served for more than 20 years at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. Most recently, he held the dual role of chief medical information officer for Mayo Clinic and CEO of Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. He has also served as a professor of emergency medicine at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine.

Wayne DeVeydt. Executive Chairman of the Board of Surgery Partners. Mr. DeVeydt was appointed chairman in January 2020. Before that, he served as CEO and director since 2019. Prior to joining Surgery Partners, Mr. DeVeydt was the executive vice president and CFO of Anthem for almost a decade, overseeing more than $82 billion in annual revenues.

Eric Evans. CEO and Director of Surgery Partners. Mr. Evans was appointed CEO and director in January 2020, previously serving as executive vice president and COO since April 2019. He also formerly served as Tenet Healthcare's president of hospital operations and CEO of Tenet's Texas region.

Dave Doherty. Executive Vice President and CFO. Mr. Doherty was appointed EVP in February 2022, previously serving as Surgery Partners' senior vice president of corporate finance and controller. Prior to joining Surgery Partners in 2018, he held senior financial management roles at Aetna.