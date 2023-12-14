Valley Hospital earns GI award for colonoscopy efforts

The American College of Gastroenterology has awarded Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Hospital with the SCOPY Staying Strong and Scoping On award, which recognized the hospital for its community outreach programs for colorectal cancer awareness.

The SCOPYs, or Service Awards for Colorectal Cancer Outreach, Prevention & Year-Round Excellence, recognize systems for engagement, education and awareness efforts around cancer prevention, looking at projects and programs conducted.

In February and March, Valley held several events to raise awareness, including lectures, videos and fecal immunochemical test kit distribution events.

Valley placed a high focus on promoting colorectal cancer awareness among the African American community, who are at a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer compared to other races, according to a Dec. 13 press release.

Valley also launched a fast track screening colonoscopy program, which was established for patients who put off colonoscopies due to having to schedule an additional appointment with a GI specialist or colorectal surgeon.

Under the program, eligible patients can skip the initial consultation and be screened over the phone by an advanced practice provider to ensure they are eligible for the program.

. Since its inception in 2018, the Valley's fast track screening colonoscopy program has screened more than 1,100 patients.