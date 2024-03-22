Top physician practices for gastroenterology: Castle Connolly

Connecticut GI in Rocky Hill, Conn., is the top physician practice for gastroenterology, according to a ranking by Castle Connolly.

Castle Connolly Accolades recognizes the top health systems, hospitals and physician practices with the most Castle Connolly-recognized physicians in gastroenterology.

Here are the top physician practices for gastroenterology:

Note: This list contains ties.

1. Connecticut GI (Rocky Hill, Conn.)

2. Gastro Health (Miami)

3. Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates

4. Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey (Woodland Park)

5 (tie). Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology (Huntersville, N.C.)

5 (tie). Allied Digestive Health (West Long Branch, N.J.)