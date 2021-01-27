The ASC market's revenues, Dr. Farid Namin's PPE manufacturer and more — 4 GI industry notes

Here are four updates from GI practices and companies over the past week:

The gastroenterology ASC market had revenues of $7.21 billion in 2019 and has $10.27 billion in its sights for 2027.

Exact Sciences provided the Kentucky Department for Public Health a grant for 1,000 Cologuard kits.

Gastroenterologist Farid Namin, MD, opened a personal protective equipment manufacturer after overcoming procurement obstacles early in the pandemic.

The FDA declined to extend National Coverage Determination to Epigenomics AG for its Epi proColon, a blood-based colorectal cancer screening test.

