The 10 most, least expensive New York hospitals to get a colonoscopy

Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y., is the most expensive hospital to undergo a colonoscopy in the state, while Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, N.Y., is the least expensive, according to information from data analytics company Hospital Pricing Specialists.

Hospital Pricing Specialists created an annual pricing survey that analyzed more than 5,000 U.S. hospitals by examining hospital machine-readable files and public claims. The goal of the survey was to analyze the effects of the price transparency law on CMS-defined shoppable codes, according to a May 25 email to Becker's from the company.

Here is the pricing data for CMS shoppable code CPT 45380-Colonoscopy at the 10 most expensive hospitals in New York to have the procedure done:

1. $19,212: Good Samaritan Hospital (Suffern)

2. $13,044: Long Island Community Hospital (Patchogue)

3. $9,697: Mount Sinai South Nassau (Oceanside)

4 (tie). $9,606: Bon Secours Community Hospital (Port Jervis)

4 (tie). $9,606: Saint Anthony Community Hospital (Warwick)

6. $8,827: Tisch Hospital (New York City)

7. $8,755: Montefiore Hospital- Moses Campus (New York City)

8. $8,271: Phelps Hospital (Sleepy Hollow)

9. $8,258: The Brooklyn Hospital Center (New York City)

10. $8,161: Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall (Newburgh)

Here is the pricing data for CMS shoppable code CPT 45380-Colonoscopy at the 10 least expensive hospitals in New York to have the procedure done:

1. $614: Erie County Medical Center (Buffalo)

2. $676: Roswell Park Cancer Institute (Buffalo)

3. $713: Rome Memorial Hospital

4. $949: Saint James Hospital (Hornell)

5. $1,001: Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)

6. $1,091: Newark-Wayne Community Hospital (Newark)

7 (tie). $1,117: Massena Hospital

7 (tie). $1,117: Canton-Potsdam Hospital (Potsdam)

9. $1,160: Carthage Area Hospital

10. $1,191 — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center