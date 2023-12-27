Texas clinic earns $9M from the American Rescue Plan Act to open outpatient GI lab

Houston-based Quentin Mease Clinic is set to receive nearly $9 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to open an outpatient gastroenterology lab, according to a Dec. 19 report from Community Impact.

County commissioners approved the agreement on Dec. 19. Currently, more than 3,000 patients are waiting for colonoscopies due to capacity constraints.

The $9 million in ARPA funding will create additional capacity for colonoscopy procedures at Quentin and support the purchase of equipment, software licenses, among other necessities.

It will also support physicians, nurses, technicians and other staffing. The health center is part of the Harris Health network, which has received patient feedback regarding its backlog of colonoscopy procedures.

The new location will add appointment availability for patients and is located on a bus route to minimize transportation challenges.