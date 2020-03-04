Takeda's big week & more: 6 GI industry key notes

Here are six updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

AbbVie received final approval from the European Commission for its acquisition of Allergan.

Citing market conditions, Bausch Health made a series of moves to keep its debt at current levels.

A Utah gastroenterologist has agreed to pay the HHS' Office of Civil Rights $100,000 for a corrective action plan related to a potential violation of a HIPAA security rule.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals continued to combat its Shire acquisition-related debt by selling off non-core assets to Hypera in Brazil. Takeda then dipped into its pool of non-core assets again and sold $660 million to Stada Arzneimittel.

On top of that, Takeda reached a deal to acquire PvP Biologics after the company reports results from its phase 1 proof-of-mechanism study of its treatment for uncontrolled celiac disease.

The FDA awarded Pavmed's EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test breakthrough device designation to aid in diagnosing Barrett's esophagus.

Orlando, Fla.-based Digestive and Liver Center of Florida implemented AndorHealth's ThinkAndor, an internal communication and collaboration tool that interprets EHR systems and presents information in a more easily interpretable format.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ways to improve ASC revenue cycle performance

Indiana legislators meet resistance on price transparency bill

Maximizing reimbursements in ASCs: A review of reimbursement methodology

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.