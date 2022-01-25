Sanford Health adding $60M gastroenterology building to outpatient campus

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is adding a five-story gastroenterology building to the outpatient surgery-focused south side of its Sanford USD Medical Center campus, SiouxFalls.Business reported Jan. 24.

The 237,000-square-foot medical building will have the capacity to expand by three stories, the report said. It will include space for education, a clinic, physician offices, common spaces, 10 gastroenterology procedure suites and 40 pre-procedure suites.

A 45,000-square-foot space dedicated to digestive health services, a lab and education and training spaces will occupy the top floor of the building, expected to open in early 2024, according to the report.