Promising gastrointestinal cancer treatment emerges for those with highest risk

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center have found that the drug adagrasib could be helpful in the treatment of gastrointestinal cancers, according to a Feb. 7 Mayo Clinic News Network article.

The drug targets the KRAS G12C gene mutation, which is common in gastrointestinal cancers and inhibits gastrointestinal function.

Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD, an investigator from Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, has researched adagrasib and found it showed promise during clinical activity in patients with gastrointestinal cancers with KRAS G12C mutations. This includes those with pancreatic cancer, biliary tract cancer and other upper gastrointestinal cancers.

"These results were very impressive in treating a group of diseases that tend to have a particularly poor outcome," Dr. Bekaii-Saab told Mayo Clinic News Network. "We were pleasantly surprised by these findings, given that our previous experience with another similar agent was disappointing in this particular group of patients."

Adagrasib research is still being conducted.