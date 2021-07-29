Prevea Health GI among first to use new AI technology to detect cancer

Chaitanya Pant, MD, is one of the first physicians in Wisconsin to use new artificial intelligence technology for the detection of esophageal cancer, Seehafer News reported July 28.

Dr. Pant is affiliated with Green Bay, Wis.-based Prevea Health, where he performed a procedure using WATS3D, a diagnostics platform that includes a specially designed brush instrument to collect tissues in the esophagus and below the surface.

According to Prevea's website, samples are sent to laboratories, where artificial intelligence is used to more accurately detect precancerous cells.