PE-backed GI procedure documentation software company makes acquisition

Gastroenterology procedure documentation software company Provation acquired ePreop, a perioperative software as a service solution.

EPreop is a software company making services for anesthesiologists. The company has more than 18,000 end users representing 1,500 facilities.

Provation will roll ePreop's software into its portfolio for hospitals and ASCs. Provation believes it has a comprehensive platform that combines preoperative screening, evidence-based care coordination, procedure documentation, coding and reimbursement.

Provation is backed by private equity firm Clearlake Capital.

