Orlando Health Digestive Health Institute plans liver center

Orlando (Fla.) Health Digestive Health Institute is planning to create a liver center and establish an abdominal solid organ transplant program.

The efforts are led by Dr. Arvind Murali, who will become the medical director of the Orlando Health Digestive Health Institute Liver Center, according to an April 13 news release.

"The development of a liver center is a significant milestone in the Digestive Health Institute's goal towards establishing a transplant program," said Shyam Varadarajulu, MD, president of the Orlando Health Digestive Health Institute. "We are thrilled to have Dr. Arvind Murali lead this exciting venture."