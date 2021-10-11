North Carolina physician first in U.S. to complete 1,000 endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty procedures

Christopher McGowan, MD, CEO and medical director of Cary, N.C.-based endobariatric weight loss center True You Weight Loss, recently performed his 1,000th endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, the center said Oct. 8.

True You Weight Loss said Dr. McGowan is the only physician in the U.S. to reach the milestone.

Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty is a roughly 40-minute incisionless procedure that allows a gastroenterologist to reduce the size of the stomach with endoscopic suturing.

The procedure is best suited to patients with a body mass index of at least 30, who haven't been successful with diet and exercise alone, and who either don't want to undergo, or are ineligible for, bariatric surgery.